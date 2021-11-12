Kenneth L. Maltese RUTLAND — Kenneth L. “Ken” Maltese, age 84, passed away peacefully, with his wife by his side, on Nov. 8, 2021, after a long illness. Born Nov. 26, 1936, in Glendale, New York, he was the son of Anthony Maltese and Wilheminia Brandt Maltese. He and his family moved to Stamford, Vermont, in 1949. He graduated from Drury High School in 1954. He joined the Navy after he graduated and served as a communications specialist. He worked for Navistar International until his retirement in 1996, after 37 years as a technical service manager. Ken’s greatest joy was riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. He enjoyed stamp collecting, woodworking and several other hobbies throughout his retirement. Ken is survived by his wife, Roberta Maltese, of 32 years; his five children, Diana (Paul) Kocot, of Massachusetts, Kenneth (Barbara) Maltese, of Connecticut, Scott (Faith) Maltese, of Maine, Tara (Mike) Maltese, of Connecticut, Kevin Maltese, of Florida; stepdaughter Kelly Sargent, of Vermont, stepson Christopher (Kindra) Sargent, of Florida; 11 grandsons, two granddaughters, 10 great-grandchildren; and several nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Connie Maltese Sinobio, brother-in-law Carl Sinobio; stepson Dale Sargent; and sister-in-law Beverly Loso. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Vermont Chapter, 75 Talcott Road, Suite 40, Williston, VT 05495.
