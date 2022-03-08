Kenneth Lewis RANDOLPH — Kenneth Lewis, 90, died March 2, 2022, at Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington, from natural causes. He was born and schooled in Randolph where he married Betty (Tyler) May 14, 1952. He served a 1952-1954 Korean War tour of duty as an U.S. Army infantryman. Mr. Lewis was a machinist at Jones & Lamson in Springfield for 30 years, and at the Great Eastern and Lovejoy companies. He was a local high school sports fan and served as Springfield Booster Club president. He enjoyed golfing, was the 1963 Vermont State Amateur champion and won Crown Point Country Club and Rockingham Country Club championships. Survivors include three sons, Peter, Rick, Pat, all of Maine, four granddaughters and a great-grandson. Mr. Lewis was predeceased by his wife March 2020 and a granddaughter. Graveside service with military honors will be 11 a.m. Monday, May 16, in Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.