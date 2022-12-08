Kenneth N. Tedford MANCHESTER, CT — Kenneth N. Tedford (79) passed away unexpectedly on December 2, with his family at his side. He was born June 26, 1943 to Harold and Doris (Dowding) Tedford. Ken lived most of his life in Manchester, CT and graduated from Manchester High School in 1961. He attended Upper Iowa University and The University of Connecticut School of Law. He retired from the state as an Assistant Attorney General, specializing in environmental and transportation law. He served on the Manchester town board of directors for 7 years. Ken was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was an avid outdoorsman, skier, golfer, and fly fisherman. He was past president of the Manchester Ski Club and a longtime National Ski Patroller at Okemo Mountain in Vermont. He was a member of Trout Unlimited and taught many willing students the art of fly casting and fly tying. You could always find him on the river helping to spot fish or giving away one of the thousands of flies he had tied. He could keep old friends and new entertained for hours with the tales of his adventures over the years. He is survived by his wife Donna, his son Kevin, daughter-in-law Keri, and grandson Sully. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Manchester Land Trust, 20 Hartford Rd., Manchester, or the Manchester Historical Society, 175 Pine St., Manchester. Friends and relatives are invited to join the family for visitation Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Manchester Funeral Home, 142 East Center Street from 9:00-10:30 AM, with services and burial to follow. To view Ken's tribute page or leave an online condolence, please visit manchesterfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.