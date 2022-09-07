Kenneth V. Gillette NORTH CHITTENDEN — Kenneth V. Gillette of North Chittenden, Vermont passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 1st 2022 at the Pines in Rutland, Vermont. Ken was born in Rome, NY on April 21st 1950, the son of Harold and Evelyn (VanDuyne) Gillette. He lived in Newark, Ohio for many years. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Biology from the Ohio State University and went on to work for the US Fish and Wildlife Service until his retirement as manager from the White River National Fish Hatchery in Bethel, Vermont. Ken loved his family, job and church and enjoyed tinkering with electronics and working in his garage in his free time. He is survived by his wife Joy Gillette of North Chittenden, as well as his daughter Michelle Gillette, her husband Michael Kruszewski and their children Emilia and Evelyn, his daughter Sarah Bright, her husband Ryan and their son Jaxon, his brother Robert Gillette, wife Elaine and their son Eric of Ohio, and brother Daryl Gillette of Ohio. Calling hours will be held from 4-6 pm on Friday, September 9th at the Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland. A funeral service will be held at 10 am on Saturday, September 10th at the funeral home with burial following in the Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford, Vermont. A celebration of life will be held at The Palms Restaurant in Rutland at 11:30 am. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.