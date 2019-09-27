Kenneth Wayne Dean BOMOSEEN — Kenneth Wayne Dean, 65, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at his residence, after a brief illness. He was born Feb. 10, 1954, in Westfield, Massachusetts, the son of William Henry Dean and Elsie A. (Goff) Dean. Mr. Dean was a mechanic by trade and had worked for Safety Brake and Muffler in Rutland. He enjoyed fishing. Survivors include his sons Kevin Dean, of Bomoseen, and Kenneth Dean Jr., of Westfield, Mssachusetts; his brothers John Dean, of North Clarendon, James Dean, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Steve Dean, of Becket, Massachusetts; three grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents and siblings Ronald, Lawrence, Harold, Joseph, Hazel, Josephine, Midge and Elsie. Per his request, there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to assist the family with funeral expenses to Ducharme Funeral Home Inc., P.O. Box 474, Castleton, VT 05735. For online condolences, visit www.ducharmefuneralhome.com.
