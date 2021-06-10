Kent G. Smith RUTLAND — Kent Gilbert Smith, 80, of Rutland, a lawyer, cheesemaker and coach, died on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Our House in Rutland, from Alzheimer’s disease and associated issues. The second of three children, Mr. Smith was born on March 5, 1941, in New York City, to Randolph Belmont Smith and Grace (Gilbert) Smith. He attended The Little Red School House and Elisabeth Irwin High School in Greenwich Village, where his father served as director from 1943 to 1968, and from which he graduated in 1959. Mr. Smith had a close lifetime association with LREI, serving on the school’s board of trustees from 1969 to 2020. The descendant of generations of Vermonters, including one of the first families to settle in Mount Holly in 1792, he spent his childhood summers in Belmont with immediate and extended family. Mr. Smith attended Haverford College, where he lettered in basketball and baseball and was captain of the baseball team, graduating with a B.A. in political science in 1963. During his time at Haverford, he proposed and worked to establish a system, still in existence, by which students could self-schedule their final exams under the college’s honor code. He attended New York University School of Law, graduating with an LL.B. degree in 1966. In the ensuing years, Mr. Smith worked as a lawyer in New York for the Reader’s Digest Association, the New York City Parks Department, and Time Inc. After leaving Time in the early-1980s, he became increasingly involved in the operations of the Crowley Cheese Factory, in Healdville, Vermont, which his parents had purchased in 1967, and over which he took full responsibility following the death of his father in 1987. In his retirement in the 2000s, he moved to Rutland, where he coached cross-country and track for several area schools, including Rutland High School, Rutland Town School and Fair Haven Union High School. A lifelong athlete, Mr. Smith was an avid runner who completed over 30 marathons, including multiple New York City and Boston marathons, as well as many others, including one above the Arctic Circle, as well as the 192-mile Hood to Coast relay race in Oregon. He also competed as a tennis player throughout his adulthood, playing well into the last decade of his life. Mr. Smith was married to Paula L. Pace from 1965 to 1982. He is survived by his son, Justin P. Smith of Bronxville, New York; his daughter, Ashley W. Smith of Silver Spring, Maryland; his brother, Peter B. Smith of Belmont, Vermont, and his sister, Lucinda S. Hughey-Wiley of Brooklyn, New York; as well as by Justin’s wife, Lisa L. Guillory, their sons, Ashton and Caspar Smith; Ashley’s partner, Danielle Desfosses, and Ashley’s sons, Hanno and Emmetten Levine. A memorial service will be planned for later this summer in Belmont.
