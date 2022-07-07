Kevin A. Cooper FAIR HAVEN- Kevin Alexander Cooper, 57 of Fair Haven died peacefully Saturday July 3, 2022 at his residence following a long illness He was born on May 15, 1965 in Patterson, NJ the son of Alvin and Phyllis (Steblinski) Cooper Mr. Cooper grew up in NJ graduating from the Sussex County Technical School. He relocated to Vermont over 30 years ago where he established the Cooper Fence Company. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and skiing. Survivors include his mother Phyllis Cooper of Hamburg, NJ, Fiancée Roberta Lemay of Fair Haven,, son Alexei Cooper of Storres, CT, sister Frances Rogers and her husband Gary of Hubbardton, and an Aunt and Uncle Wayne and Eugenia Steblinski of Gouldsboro, PA. There will be no public services at this time. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society.
