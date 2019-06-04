Kevin D. Green NORTH SPRINGFIELD — Kevin D. Green, 50, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow. He was born Nov. 18, 1968, the son Douglas A. and Carolyn (Watkins) Green. He graduated from Green Mountain Union High School in Chester. Mr. Green delivered the Rutland Herald newspaper in the area for 13 years, and worked as an automotive mechanic for many years. He enjoyed old cars, automotive repair and restoration, riding motorcycles and metal crafting. Survivors include his father, of North Springfield; two sons Mark Green, of Chester, Chris Germond, of Cavendish; two daughters Nicole Green, of Springfield, Allyssa Green, of Chester; a brother, James Green; three grandchildren; aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his mother April 30, 2016. The graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday June 6, in Oakland Cemetery in Springfield, with the Rev. George Keeler officiating. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel.
