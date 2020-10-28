Kevin Kearney WEST RUTLAND — Kevin Kearney, 54, died Oct. 24, 2020, at the University of Vermont Medical Center. He was born March 6, 1966, in Rutland, the son of Jean (Ginnette) and William Kearney Sr. He was a satellite technician employed with Intertec Digital Co. Mr. Kearney enjoyed playing guitar, hunting, fishing, golf, camping and riding in his Jeep. Survivors include his wife, Kim (McGinnis) Kearney; two sons, Joseph Kearney of Rutland and Michael Kearney of West Rutland; three siblings, William Kearney Jr. of West Rutland, Kathleen Knapmiller of North Carolina, and Mary Kearney of Colorado. There are no calling hours. Private funeral service will be held at the convenience of his family. Memorial contributions may be made to Kevin Kearney Memorial Fund, in care of Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.