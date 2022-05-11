Kevin "Kip" Fry RUTLAND — Kevin Blair "Kip" Fry, of Rutland, Vermont, passed away peacefully, on Feb. 27, 2022, at age 61, from COVID-19. He was born on March 4, 1960, to Anita and Stanley Fry, in Burlington, Vermont. Kip grew up in upstate New York and Nebraska. He graduated from Beatrice (Nebraska) High School in 1978, and then earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Nebraska Wesleyan University in 1982. After a stint as a sports editor in Syracuse, Nebraska, Kip attended the University of Nebraska–Lincoln where he worked on the editorial staff of several campus publications. He had the gift of writing and pursued that passion his whole life as a reporter and contributor, a freelance writer, sports editor, and general editor and publisher of such publications as The Mill River Area Current, The Journal of Financial Advertising and Marketing, and The Dorset Country Journal. During the pandemic, he engaged in another passion, politics, and volunteered many hours, making phone calls to provide information about the Voting Rights Act, to encourage people to vote in Georgia, etc. He had lived in and around Rutland for more than 30 years and always considered himself a Vermonter. Kip (as he always preferred to be called) was a sweet and gentle man who will be greatly missed. He is survived by his brother, Peter, from New York City; brother Andrew, sister-in-law Mary, nephew Jared and niece Lindsey, all from Lawrence, Kansas; and a host of cousins. His cat, Sonny Boy, will really miss him. Donations made in honor of Kip can be sent to actblue.com. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
