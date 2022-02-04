Kevin L. Elliott RUTLAND — Kevin L. Elliott, 65, died Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, from complications due to COVID-19. He was born March 20, 1956, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Ruth (Smith) and Floyd Elliott Sr. He will be missed by his Walmart family. Survivors include his wife, Deeda LaPlante Elliott, of Rutland; and two brothers, Floyd Elliott Jr., of Missouri, Steven Elliott, of Georgia. He was predeceased by his parents and siblings, Valerie Dixon and Delmar Smith Jr. The memorial service will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, at Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland where calling hours begin at 4:30 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Relay for Life Team, 175 South Main St., Rutland, VT 05701.
