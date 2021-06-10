Kevin L. Miller POULTNEY — Kevin Lee Miller, 65, died Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, of complications from a stroke. He was born July 5, 1955, in Danbury, Connecticut, the son of Sue (Bjelko) and George D. Miller Sr. He graduated in 1973 from Danbury High School. Mr. Miller was employed as an arborist at Mettowee Mill Nursery in Dorset, retiring after 30 years. He was an avid golfer, bowler, and had a 300 game. Survivors include his brother, George Miller Jr. of Poultney. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Sandra Morgan. There will be no service. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home. For online condolences, visit www.roberrtsaubinfuneralhome.com.
