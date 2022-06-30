Kevin Lambert WEST WALLINGFORD - Kevin Lambert, 59 of East Wallingford passed away on Friday morning, June 24,2022. Kevin was born in Quincy Massachusetts 1962. Surviving are his wife, Patty, whom had been married for 29 and a half years. His children Amy & Jodi, Dawn & Stevie, John & Kayla, and grandchildren Miranda and Johnny. His mother, Theresa, sister Donna and brother Bryan. Kevin worked for G.E. Co. in Rutland for almost 24 years. Kevin loved Vermont ever since he and his family moved here in 1994. His hobbies were fishing, hunting and camping. A private wake will be viewed by Kevin's immediate family and upon his wishes he will be cremated. A remembrance ceremony and celebration of life will be held for all to attend to plant his ashes in a green tree pod at his favorite destination later this summer. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to "For the Love of Dogs Vermont, www.vermontdogrescue.com
