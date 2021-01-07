Kevin R. Daly EAST WALLINGFORD — Kevin R. Daly, 75, died on Jan. 5, 2021, at home. He was born Jan. 7, 1945, in Boston, Massachusetts, the son of Robert W. and Ethelyn (Sweet) Daly. He attended Lowell Technological Institute and later earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Cambridge College. Mr. Daly worked as an engineer and project manager for Raytheon Co. in Massachusetts for over 30 years. Survivors include his wife, Judith (Burke) Daly of East Wallingford; two sons, Sean Daly of Meredith, New Hampshire, Michael Daly of Sharon, Massachusetts; a daughter, Lynne Finn of Rome, Georgia; three siblings, Kendall Daly of Waxhaw, North Carolina, Kirk Daly of Jaffrey, New Hampshire, Karen Saenz of Holbrook, Massachusetts; and five grandchildren. He was predeceased by a sister, E. Pamela Corbett. The funeral service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Norris Cotton Cancer Center, 1 Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, NH 03756; or VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, P.O. Box 787, Rutland, VT 05702. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
