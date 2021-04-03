Kevin R. Wolfenden RUTLAND — Kevin R. Wolfenden, 67, of Rutland, Vermont, was welcomed into the arms of our Lord on Wednesday evening, March 31, 2021, after a long and courageous fight with multiple chronic diseases, most notably, kidney failure. Kevin was born on June 27, 1953, at the Newton Wellesley Hospital in Newton, Massachusetts, the middle-born child to Edwin and Francis Wolfenden. At a young age, Kevin found a spirit of adventure by traveling with his friends and family to Gloucester and Cape Cod, Massachusetts, where he would enjoy boating, fishing and swimming. Kevin graduated from Newton North High School in 1972, later studying at Babson College in Wellesley, Massachusetts. In the mid-1970s, Vermont became a favorite place for Kevin to come to ski and vacation with friends and family. Winters in Vermont became such a way of life for Kevin that he started a new career as a trail groomer at Pico Mountain. Along the way, Kevin also started KRW Inc. trucking, where he could be found driving his big, green Mac truck. Over Kevin’s professional career, he spent decades working in the construction industry for companies like Casella, Ireland and Munson, to name a few. Some of Kevin’s greatest memories are sitting in the cab of a yellow Caterpillar excavator on a bright, sunny day. Kevin would tell you that his life really did not begin until 1992 when he fell in love with Laura Pettit of Rutland Town, Vermont. Not only did Kevin fall in love with Laura, but three little boys as well. If you asked Kevin what brought him the greatest joy, it was being the stepdad to Joshua, Taylor and Collin Terenzini. Kevin treated these kids as if they were his own, up until the day he passed away with all of them at his bedside. Having a different last name meant nothing to this family who loved one another unconditionally. If you asked Josh, Taylor or Collin, they would all tell you how lucky they were to have their biological dad and Kevin, an incredible stepfather. Kevin loved all things Boston, especially the New England Patriots and Bruins. Although Vermont was Kevin’s home for more than half of his life, he would never let you forget that he was “from the best state in the country … Massachusetts!” Family trips to Gloucester, Massachusetts, camping, golf, football, cooking, dogs, Jimmy Buffett concerts, and spending time with his step-kids were Kevin’s favorite pastimes. Later in life, Kevin beamed with pride to be the grandfather to seven beautiful children, whom he loved with all his heart. If you knew Kevin, you knew that he was the life of the party. A big smile and laugh, Kevin loved life to the fullest, never giving up and constantly battling through chronic diseases over the past six years. Kevin leaves behind his three stepchildren (“his boys”), Joshua Terenzini (Jessica), Taylor Terenzini and Collin Terenzini (Kiersten); his seven grandchildren, Grace, Kennedy, Liberty, Grant, Hadden, London Terenzini and Aaliyah Loseby. Kevin’s brother, Richard Wolfenden, nephew Nathan Wolfenden and spouse and their children reside in New Hampshire. Although divorced after some many years of marriage and love, Laura Pettit and Kevin remained close up until the end. Later in life, Kevin and Tom Terenzini became friends, who could often be found at Josh’s house every Sunday for family time, football and food. Kevin’s final wishes included being cremated and his ashes to be sprinkled in the ocean, off the Atlantic coast in Gloucester, Massachusetts. This was truly Kevin’s happy place. Due to COVID-19, there will be a celebration of life at a later date, where Jimmy Buffet music will be played and Hawaiian shirts will be worn. A small, family funeral will be held privately. Kevin’s family wishes to thank the staff at the UVM dialysis unit at RRMC. Kevin’s life was extended nearly six years thanks to the world-class treatment and dialysis. We also want to thank the staff at the Mountain View Center (Genesis), especially the director of nursing, Andrew Minichiello. Kevin’s family thanks you for your love and support during this very difficult time. Hug your loved ones a little tighter tonight and remember how precious life is. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Rutland County Humane Society in Pittsford, Vermont. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home.
