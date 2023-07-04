Kevin S. Keefe RUTLAND — Kevin Shaun Keefe, 69, passed away on June 30th, 2023. He was born in Rutland, Vermont on December 21st, 1953. He was the youngest of six children, to Leo F. and Bernice (Shelvey) Keefe. He is survived by his daughter, Katherine Keefe of Rutland; daughter, Lauren Keefe of Waterbury; daughter, Meghan Dugan (Owen Dugan) of Essex Junction; and son, Joseph Keefe of Essex Junction and sister, Patricia Loso of Rutland. Kevin is also survived by his former wife, Carol (Casella) Keefe. He was predeceased by his parents; and siblings, Barry Keefe, Martha Campagne, Norma Dikeman, and Donald “Bundsie” Keefe. Kevin grew up in Rutland and graduated from Rutland High School in 1971. He went on to Vermont Academy where he was later inducted into the Hall of Fame for basketball and football in 2013. Kevin earned his Bachelor's Degree in education and history in 1977. Kevin went on to teach at Barstow Memorial School for 32 years. He also coached baseball, basketball and football at various levels. He had a passion for sports and loved watching the New York Yankees. Kevin enjoyed summer vacations in York Beach, Maine with his family. For many years, he enjoyed spending time at the family camp in South Hero, VT. Calling hours will be Tuesday, July 11th from 4-6pm at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Contributions can be made to The Pines of Rutland, 99 Allen Street, Rutland VT 05701
