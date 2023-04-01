Kevin W. Hogan WHITEHALL — Kevin W. Hogan Kevin W. Hogan 72, passed away on Saturday March 25, 2023 surrounded by his family. He was born on March 16, 1951 in Rutland, VT to Joseph Hogan and Catherine Carroll Hogan. He grew up in Rutland and graduated from Rutland High School in 1969. He worked as a logger for many years before changing careers to forestry and real estate. Kevin was happiest outside hiking, hunting turkey and deer or fishing on any of the nearby lakes. Kevin is survived by his son Steven(Katey) Hogan, daughter Stacey (Rick) Hogan, sister Patty Hammond, sister Mary (Tom) Flatley, sister Carol(Mike) Caligiuri, brother Danny(Kathy) Hogan and his grandchildren Jack, Maddie, Devin, Connor and Nathan and several nieces and nephews. Kevin was predeceased by his parents, Joe and Catherine, as well as his longtime Partner Diane Flood. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland A celebration of life will be held at a later date by the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.