Kevin Whitaker RUTLAND TOWN — Kevin Whitaker, age 53, passed away on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family, after a hard-fought battle with ALS. Kevin was born in Rutland, Vermont, on Aug. 9, 1968, the son of Robert Whitaker and Beverly (Walker) Roberts. He graduated from Rutland High School in 1986. Kevin worked for Beaudry Painting Co. for 18 years before opening his own business, Kevin Whitaker Painting, in 2004, which he operated until 2019 when his health would no longer allow. Kevin had an amazing work ethic and was well-known for the quality of his work. He was a true perfectionist, and it showed in everything he did. Kevin married Alice (Stevens) in 1993, in Rutland, and together, raised three sons, John "Jack," Joseph and Jacob, all of whom meant the world to him and he considered them his greatest achievements. Kevin's gift of gab and quick wit greatly contributed to his ability to make fast friends wherever he went. His kind heart and generous spirit will surely be missed by everyone lucky enough to have called him friend. Kevin was an avid outdoorsman. Whether it be hiking, biking or hunting, he was at home in the woods. Kevin was predeceased by his cherished grandparents, Kenneth and Anna Walker, of Weston, Vermont; and his very special “Auntie,” Gladys Walker, also of Weston; his beloved stepmother, Ginney Whitaker, of Rutland; as well as his Uncle Ray, of Orange City, Florida. He is survived by his wife, Alice, and sons, John Whitaker, Joseph Whitaker and Jacob Whitaker, all of Rutland; his father, Robert Whitaker, of Poultney; his mother, Beverly Roberts and stepfather Ray Roberts, of North Port, Florida; his sister, Pamela Justiniano and her husband, Julio, of Miami, Florida; his sister, Sheri Spain, of Texas; his brother, Todd Whitaker and his wife, Wendi, of Hubert, North Carolina; as well as many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend sincere gratitude to Dr. Elijah Stommel and to Rutland's VNA & Hospice, in particular, Patty Merrill, for the exceptional care given to Kevin. Memorial contributions may be made to ALS Association Northern New England Chapter or Vermont Fish and Wildlife. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Christ the King Church in Rutland. A reception will follow after. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.