Kianna Peters RUTLAND — Kianna Peters, 18, of Rutland died July 9, 2020, as a result of an automobile accident. She was born Jan. 29, 2002, in Rutland. She was a graduate of Black River High School class of 2020. Kianna loved to read, she was rarely seen without a book nearby. She was quite the comedian at every place she went. She always championed the underdog. She loved the ocean and water and could not wait for her yearly vacations with family and friends. Her dream was to become a certified child care worker for small children. She started on that path by caring for her special needs cousin. She was currently employed at Washington Elms in Bennington, Vermont. She was predeceased by her brother, Jonathan Peters, in February 2020. She is survived by her parents, Jesse and Angela Peters of Ludlow; her biological parents, Candie L. and John M.; her grandparents, Todd and Dorrie Yakunovitch of Proctor, Donna Peterson Abbott of Andover and Michael Burke of Fair Haven; her sister, Kassidy H. of Wallingford; various aunts, uncles and cousins, including her special aunts, Becky, Heidi, Renee and Krista. She was so loved and the light of so many people. Due to the limitations with COVID-19, there will be a celebration of Kianna’s life at a later date. The family requests that donations may be made to Clifford Funeral Home to help with Kianna’s funeral expenses.
