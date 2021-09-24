Kim Fay ROCKFORD, Ill. — We are sad to announce Kim Potter Fay, age 56, of Rockford, Illinois, passed away Sept. 20, 2021. Kim was the daughter of George and Jennie Potter, of Rutland. Kim was a graduate of Rutland High School. After graduation, she went into the U.S. Navy. Kim was predeceased by her father, George Potter. She is survived by her five children, Ariel, Robert, George, John and Sarah; her mother, Jennie Potter, of Rutland; and her brother, Todd Potter and family, of Columbia, New Hampshire. Funeral services will be private.
