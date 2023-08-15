Kim G. White RUTLAND — Kim G. White, 62 of Rutland died unexpectedly Wednesday August 9, 2023, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born on May 15, 1961, in Orange, MA., the daughter of Charles and Florence (Reed) Watts. Kim grew up in Massachusetts graduating from Methuen High School. She then graduated from Culinary School. She relocated to Rutland in 2001 where she met Daniel P. White whom she married on December 8, 2010. Kim enjoyed cooking, family gatherings, long rides and going whale watching. Survivors include her husband Daniel, a son Hunter, both of Rutland, stepchildren Amy Sauve of Rutland, Daniel White Jr. of Whitefield, NH, Lucas White of Rutland and Nicole White of Rutland, 6 step grandchildren, a step – great grandchild, a sister, a brother and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, a sister, and a brother. Friends may call from 5pm until 7pm at the Aldous Funeral Home with a service following at 7pm.
