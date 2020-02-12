Kim S. Scott rites RUTLAND — The memorial service for Kim Shappy Scott, 58, who died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, was held Monday at Christ the King Church. Msgr. Bernard Bourgeois, pastor, officiated. William Gower Johnson was organist. Olivia Boughton was vocalist. Jessica Audett was soloist. Words of remembrance were by Stefany Scott. A reception followed at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763; or a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements were by Aldous Funeral Home.
