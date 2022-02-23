Kimberly A. Barker RUTLAND — Kimberly A. Barker, 49, died Feb. 17, 2022, at her home. She was born Jan. 19, 1973, in Rutland, the daughter of Edward and Mary (Gonyea) Barker. She graduated in 1992 from Rutland High School and attended Community College of Vermont. Ms. Barker worked at Terrill Street Discount Beverage, Gracey’s Store and Deli in South Burlington and most recently, as manager at Pizza Hut in Rutland. She attended St. Peter Church and was a member of the VFW Women’s Auxiliary. She enjoyed softball, NASCAR, and was a Boston Red Sox fan. Survivors include her parents, a brother, Edward Barker, and a sister, Kelley Cross, all of Rutland; a sister, Tracey Randlett, of Manchester, New Hampshire; three nieces and a nephew. A Celebration of Life will be 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Rutland American Legion Post 31. Memorial contributions may be made to Mary Barker, 96 Forest St. Apt. 2, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
