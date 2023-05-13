Kimberly M. Saxton KILLINGTON — Kimberly Mahoney Saxton, loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, entered into eternal life on April 09, 2023. Those who were fortunate enough to know Kimberly describe her as an angel, and will remember her for her compassion, resilience, sense of humor, and the effervescence she brought, simply by her presence. Kimberly spent parts of her childhood in West Hartford, Connecticut, and Cork, Ireland, before her family moved to Suffield, Connecticut, where she graduated from Suffield High School, Class of 1983. After graduating with a business degree from Syracuse University, she moved to New York City and began an impressive career as a Financial Advisor. She was a VP and Financial Advisor with New Alliance Bank from 2004 until 2011 when she opened her own financial consulting agency, Saxton Financial. Kimberly was charitable with her heart and her hands and strove to help others including mentoring and teaching as an Adjunct Professor at the University of Connecticut. She built relationships through respect and integrity and with her vivacious personality. Many clients loved and admired her, and became lifelong friends. Kimberly resided most of her life in West Suffield, CT, but shared the love of an active lifestyle, and beautiful surroundings of Killington, Vermont. Skiing and biking were introduced to her by her husband and life partner, Bruce which they shared as a family with Kimberly’s most cherished love, their daughter, Arianna. She found most peace in her final homes of Killington, and Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. Kimberly enjoyed being a consummate host and adored spending time with her large community of friends and family. She was known as a source of unwavering support and a ray of light to many and always made it a priority to check in with her loved ones, making daily phone calls to her friends and family that will be missed dearly. Kimberly’s family was the light of her life, and her greatest source of pride and happiness. Her greatest dream was to be a mother to her only daughter, Arianna, and wife to her devoted husband of almost thirty years, Bruce. She also leaves behind her beloved mother, Mary Mahoney, with whom she shared an unbreakable bond and four siblings and their families: Jerry Mahoney, Colleen Webber, Deirdre Summa, and Kathleen Budnik, whom she all held close to her heart. Kimberly adored her father- and mother-in-law, Richard and Janice Saxton, and her nieces and nephews, who knew her to be their cheerleader and source of laughter and wisdom. Kimberly’s love for her many incredible friends and family was immeasurable. Her family finds solace in knowing that she is at peace with her loving father, role model, and confidant, Timothy Mahoney, in God’s embrace. A private family service was held at Sacred Heart Church in April. The Family invites friends and loved ones to a Celebration of Kimberly’s Life at Holcomb Farms: 113 Simsbury Rd., West Granby, CT 06090; on Sunday, June 11, from 12:30 – 4PM with a Memorial Service at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Kimberly Mahoney Saxton UCONN Scholarship Fund: https://www.foundation.uconn.edu/fund/kimberly-mahoney-saxton-memorial-fund/ Online condolences please visit: www.SuffieldFuneralHome.com
