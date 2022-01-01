Kimberly (White) Ottenburgh NORTH GRANVILLE, N.Y. — Kimberly Ann (White) Ottenburgh, 61, of North Granville, New York, passed away Dec. 14, 2021, at Slate Valley Center, from natural causes. Kim was born April 9, 1960, in Granville, New York, the daughter of the late Roger and Shirley (Crouch) White. She attended Granville public schools. She was married to her loving husband, Richard Ottenburgh, for 39 years and 10 months. Kim enjoyed doing crafts, plastic canvas, playing bingo and most importantly, spending time with family and friends. Kim is survived by her husband, Richard D. Ottenburgh, of North Granville; her daughters, Kelly (Richard) Bain, of Granville, Amanda Ottenburgh (partner Dennis); seven grandchildren, Zackery, Kyle, Austin, Megan, Rashell, Margaret and Skye; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Tracy (Robert) Sennett, Patrina (Marshal) Waterman, Joann (Dana) Corey, Carole Marsh (partner Will), Vicki (Robert) Kruppa; brothers, Barry (Nita) White, Clifford (Jennifer) White; three aunts, two uncles, many cousins, nieces and nephews; her lifelong friend, Evelyn Bailey, of Comstock; and the many friends of Slate Valley. She was predeceased by her parents, Roger White (January 2020) and Shirley (Crouch) Latterell (November 2019). A celebration of life will be held on Jan. 8, 2022, at the Fort Ann Fire House. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.