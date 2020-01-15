Kimi Lou Reed BRANDON — Kimi Lou Reed, age 61, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in the presence of her brother and best friend, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Ms. Reed was born in Proctor on July 28, 1958. She was the daughter of Raymond and Agnes (Mahoney) Reed Jr. She grew up in Forest Dale and Brandon where she received her early education. She graduated from Otter Valley Union High School, class of 1976. In her earlier years, she had worked as a waitress at Frank’s Diner in Pittsford. She later joined the staff at Brandon Training School where she worked as an aide. Following the closing of the school, she continued working for the State of Vermont in Child Services, in Burlington and Rutland. She was forced to retire in 2012 due to a disability, following 33 years of service in state employment. She enjoyed golf, camping, four-wheeling and snowmobiling. She loved the great outdoors and animals. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brandon. She is survived by her brother, Raymond F. Reed III; her best friend, Joanne Scarborough; two nephews Raymond Reed IV of Assonet, MA, and Christopher Reed of North Attleborough, MA; her aunt, Joanne Lanoue of Orleans, VT; and special friends Peter and Ann Breen of Brandon. Many cousins also survive her. She was predeceased by her parents. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brandon. The Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor, will be the celebrant. Following the Mass, the family will receive friends in the church parish hall, for a time of remembrance. Friends may call at the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, from 2-4 p.m., where Fr. Moe will conduct a Vigil Service. A private graveside committal service and burial will take place at a later date in the family lot in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
