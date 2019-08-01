Kirk Taylor HYDEVILLE — Mr. Kirk Taylor, 62, of Hydeville, died July 30, 2019, at Haynes House in Granville, NY, after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Brattleboro, the son of Raymond E. and Aurine (McKay) Taylor. Mr. Taylor attended schools in Fair Haven and spent his adult life in Hydeville. He was an Army veteran and had been employed by Castleton State University until his retirement. Kirk is survived by his son, Devin Taylor, and grandchildren Trent and Eryn Taylor, all of Pennsylvania. He is also survived by his sister, Dawn (David) Charron, of West Haven; and two nieces Amanda (Jeff) Royer and their son, Flynn, of Colchester, and Jenna (Matt) Sbardella, of Benson. He also leaves behind many friends and the stories they’ll share. Mr. Taylor was predeceased by his father, of Sisterville, WV, in 2006; his mother, Aurine Frazier, of Fair Haven, in 2012; and his brother, Dean, in 1985. At his request, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Foley Cancer Center or Haynes House of Hope in Granville, NY. Arrangements are by the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven, VT.
