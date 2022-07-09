Kristen Florence Kenosh LAKE BOMOSEEN - Kristen Florence Sundberg Kenosh died Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at her home on Lake Bomoseen, Vermont, during a beautiful sunset. She was surrounded by her loving boys and husband. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on July 4, 1966, daughter of the late Eugene Conrad and Virginia Lee Marsh Sundberg, Sr. She was a graduate of Fairview High School, Miami University, Ohio, and University of Toledo Law School. Kristen began to put her legal training to good use in the family practice in Erie PA (now known as the Marsh Schaaf Law Firm), during the early 1990’s. Following her husband’s medical training, she was employed by Seattle First National Bank and Transamerica Title Insurance Company, in Washington. They next lived in Cody, WY, where she began her long career of volunteerism with the Buffalo Bill Museum and Historical Center. Their first son, Andy, was born in this community before the family moved to Rutland Vermont. The births of Tommy and Brady, set the direction of Kristen’s energy and passion. She focused on raising the three boys and supporting their choices of school activities and sports. Their teammates always knew that Mrs. Kenosh would make sure they had more than enough food to eat whatever the sport or time of year. She continued her calling for service on the board of Kids on the Move, a pediatric therapy program; the Rutland Health Foundation; and the Pico Ski Education Foundation where she served as President until her illness forced her to step down. Kristen took pride in helping to expand the scholarship program at Pico so that young racers could attend ski camps to improve their skills. She helped raise funds for the Andrea Mead Lawrence Lodge and various improvements to the racing venue. She held the Pico Ski Club close to her heart, and earned the Club’s service award in 2019. When the boys were young Kristen helped coach their baseball, soccer, tennis, and swimming teams. She herself claimed two trophies as a doubles tennis champion. Gardening was among her hobbies as was caring for their dog, Rossi; he was more than a hobby, as they seemed to share the same gift of patience and unconditional love. A member of Grace Congregational Church, Kristen chaired the Children's Ministry Committee, taught Church School, helped to plan for and teach Vacation Bible School. She will be remembered for her kindness to everyone she met and her limitless love for her family. She is survived by her husband, Michael J. Kenosh, M.D., three sons, Andrew Mitchell Kenosh, Thomas Calvin Kenosh, and Brady Eugene Kenosh; a sister, Karen Sundberg, of Tyrone, PA; three brothers, Keith Sundberg and his wife Barbara; Eugene Sundberg Jr. and his wife Jami; and Kurt Sundberg and his wife Linda, all of Fairview, PA.; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington Street, Rutland, from 3 to 7 pm on Friday, July 22, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 11 am on July 23 in Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court Street, Rutland, with Rev. Tracy Weatherhogg and Rev. Keith Sundberg presiding. In lieu of flowers, she would love nothing more than memorials being made to Pico Ski Education Foundation, 110 Merchants Row, Suite 330, Rutland VT, 05701. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
