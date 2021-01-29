Kristen Notte rites RUTLAND — The funeral service for Kristen Notte, 45, who died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, was held Wednesday, Jan. 27, at St. John the Baptist Church in Castleton. The Rev. Rony Parakkal officiated. The organist was Sister Pauline Gratton and the vocalist was Rosie Doran. The eulogy was by Joey Notte. Bearers were Jason Cummings, Phillip Ruiz, Dr. Martin Carmody, Colin O’Rourke, Wayne Woodworth, Billy and Eddie Alicea, and John Duffy. The Rev. Erik Ugochukwu held a prayer service Tuesday at Durfee Funeral Home, Burial will be in the spring in Hillside Cemetery in Castleton. Memorial contributions may be made to the Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701.
