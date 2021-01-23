Kristen Notte RUTLAND — Kristen Notte, 45, of Rutland, died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at her mother’s home in Castleton, following a long, courageous battle with ovarian cancer. She was born in Rutland, June 12, 1975, the daughter of John and Joan (Duffy) Lord. She attended local schools and graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy in Rutland, Vermont. She continued her education at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain, Connecticut. She married the love of her life, Christopher Notte, on April 19, 1997. Together, they raised two kids and were the best parents they ever could have asked for. The memories they are left with are enough to last a lifetime. Kristen was employed for many years as an accountant and human resources manager at the Home Service Store in Rutland. Most recently, she worked at Associates in Podiatry and Wonderfeet Kid’s Museum of Rutland. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends plus watching her kids' sporting events. She is survived by her husband and two children, Joey and Beth Notte, all of Rutland; her mother, Joan of Castleton; her sisters, Kimberly (Jason) Cummings of Edmonds, Washington, and Colleen (Phillip) Ruiz of Castleton; mother-in-law Joyce Notte and sister-in-law Tina Woodworth (Wayne); special friends, Mary Kay Skaza (Jason), Christen FitzGerald (Mark), Kim Woodard (Paula) and Marguerite Brooks. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Josh and Gabby of Edmonds, Washington, Trina of Montgomery, Alabama, Tricia of Castleton, Vermont, Patrick of Forest Dale, Vermont, and Bradley of Ellington, Connecticut; and many other cousins, aunts, uncles, and loved ones whom she cherished dearly. She was predeceased by her father and child, Jamie. Calling hours will be from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at St. John the Baptist Church in Castleton. Burial will be in the spring in Hillside Cemetery in Castleton. Memorial contributions may be made to the Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701.
