Kristin Notte RUTLAND — Kristin Notte, 45, died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at her mother’s home in Castleton. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are pending at Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
Occasional snow showers. High near 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
A few snow showers scattered about the area in the evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low 13F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Updated: January 22, 2021 @ 12:09 am
Kristin Notte RUTLAND — Kristin Notte, 45, died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at her mother’s home in Castleton. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are pending at Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.