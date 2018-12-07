Kristine M. McKeighan SALEM, N.Y. - Kristine Mary McKeighan, 67, died Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. at Granville Center for Rehabilitation & Nursing. She was born June 9, 1951, in Granville, the daughter of Kenneth Bentley and Miriam (Gough) McKeighan. She graduated in 1969 from Salem Washington Academy. Ms. McKeighan worked at Sherwood Medical in Argyle for 32 years until they closed. She then became a Certified Nursing Assistant and was employed at Equinox Terrace in Manchester, Vermont, for many years. She attended the Disciples of Christ Church of West Rupert, Vermont. She enjoyed yard work, gardening and playing cards. Survivors include a daughter, Kristie McKeighan, of Glens Falls; her siblings Maureen Thompson, of Gainesville, Virginia, Kenneth “Buzz” McKeighan, of Granville, Sharon Knipes, of Ferrisburgh, Vermont, Kathryn Krach, of Salem, Michael McKeighan, of West Rupert, and Tracey (David) Wesley, of West Hebron; a granddaughter; many nieces and nephews. Services are planned for a later date. Arrangements are by McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home Inc., Salem. For online condolences, visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
