Kristle A. Wheeler-Humiston BRANDON — On Feb. 6, 2021, we lost our beloved Kristle Ann Wheeler-Humiston, age 39, due to a tragic accident in Salisbury. Heaven gained a true angel. Kristle was born in Middlebury on Nov. 9, 1981, the daughter of Wesley and Cheryl (Quenneville) Wheeler. She attended Neshobe Elementary and graduated from Otter Valley Union High School. She earned her degree in Early Childhood Education from Plymouth State University in New Hampshire. From an early age, Kristle had the kindest heart and she loved her family, friends and animals dearly. In her early teen years, she helped her mother babysit her young cousins and her love for children blossomed into her career as a preschool teacher. She worked for many years at Bristol Family Center and most recently at Champlain Valley Head Start in Middlebury. She made such an impact on so many children's lives throughout the years - as one mother wrote, “she taught and loved all of her students with her whole heart.” Kristle had the biggest heart!! She enjoyed being outside and playing sports throughout her lifetime. She excelled in basketball, softball and field hockey in high school and went on to play field hockey at Plymouth State University. She was strong and determined and made many friendships throughout the years. She played softball in several area adult leagues and tournaments usually alongside her sister, Jodi. Most of all, Kristle was an amazing mother to her daughter, Adyson. They had a bond like no other and were inseparable. Their love of horses was something they enjoyed together. Kristle was a hardworking woman. In addition to being a preschool teacher, she worked at Kampersville Store and the Leicester Store so she could provide her precious daughter with a perfect life of going on many fun adventures, activities, pets and riding horses. Kristle loved her daughter more than anything, she was her whole world. In addition to her parents and daughter, Ady; Kristle is also survived by her beloved sister, Jodi Wheeler of Waterbury; paternal grandmother, Joyce Wheeler; her Aunt Pamela Quenneville (Todd Ross), Uncle Mark Quenneville (Jennifer), Aunt Robin Harrison (Ed), all of Brandon; cousins, Craig Lonergan (Melanie), Tyler Quenneville (Stephanie), Shane Quenneville (Emily) and Hillary and Lindsay Harrison. She was predeceased by her grandparents, Rene’ and Lorraine Quenneville of Leicester and Charles Wheeler. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brandon. The Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor, will be the celebrant. Following the Mass, family and friends will gather in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Brandon for a public graveside committal service and burial, at a date and time to be announced. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to The Kristle Wheeler-Humiston Memorial Fund for the benefit of her daughter, Adyson, c/o Bar Harbor Bank, 2 Park St., Brandon, VT 05733. Kristle’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude, for the outpouring of love, kindness and generosity shown to us during this difficult time. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
