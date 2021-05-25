Kristle Wheeler-Humiston BRANDON — The funeral Mass for Kristle Ann Wheeler-Humiston, 39, who died Feb. 26, 2021, was celebrated Saturday, May 22, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Brandon. The Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor, was the celebrant. Organist was Stu James and soloist was Jeannine Griffin. Jodie Wheeler, sister, delivered the eulogy. Burial followed in St. Mary's Cemetery. A reception took place at Brandon American Legion. Arrangements were by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
