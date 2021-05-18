Kristle Wheeler-Humiston BRANDON — The funeral Mass for Kristle Ann Wheeler-Humiston, 39, who died Feb. 6, 2021, will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Brandon, with the Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor, as celebrant, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery and a reception at Brandon American Legion. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
