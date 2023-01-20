Kristopher M. Carroccia PITTSFORD — With deepest sorrow, we announce that Kristopher M. Carroccia, age 41, most beloved son, brother, father, family member and friend passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Those who knew Kris, even a little, lost a shining star in their lives. Kris will be missed everyday by his father, Michael, his mother, Virginia, brother Brian, sister-in-law, Meghan, his son, Colin, nephew Grayson, his loving aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, Sierra Holdren and Samantha Collette and many friends. We know Kristopher is now with his grandparents and his Uncle Dave and is loved here on earth as well as in heaven. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Alphonsus Ligouri Church at 9:00 am on Saturday, January 28, 2023. A reception in the church hall will follow from 10-1. Arrangements are with the Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford. Memorial contributions May be made to David’s House at 461 Support Rd. Lebanon, NH 03766 or online at davids-house.org.
