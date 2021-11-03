Kristopher M. Severance FAIR HAVEN — The private funeral service for Kristopher Michael Severance, 17, who died Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, was held Sunday at Durfee Funeral Home. The Rev. Holly Ross officiated. Memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities Inc., 26345 Network Place, Chicago, IL 60673-1263.
