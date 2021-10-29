Kristopher M. Severance FAIR HAVEN — Kristopher Michael Severance, 17, of Fair Haven, died on Tuesday morning, Oct. 26, 2021, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in West Haven. He was born on Sept. 3, 2004, in Rutland, the son of Brian Severance and Stacey Cole. Kristopher was a junior at the Fair Haven Union High School. He enjoyed basketball, hunting and fishing. Kristopher was a rookie driver at Devils Bowl Speedway, driving mini sprint race car #68. Survivors include his father, Brian Severance and significant other Kristine Hale, of Fair Haven; his mother, Stacey Maranville and significant other Ryan Borkowski, of Barre; two sisters, Alyssa Severance and Kiresten Sheldon, both of Rutland; a brother, Alexander Maranville, of West Rutland; paternal grandmother, Waneta Steves, of Fair Haven; maternal grandparents, Bill and Evelyn Arthurs, of Hydeville; his girlfriend, Venessa Duvel; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends may call from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven, Vermont. Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities Inc., 26345 Network Place, Chicago, IL 60673-1263.
