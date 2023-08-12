Kristopher Michael Severance FAIR HAVEN — A graveside service for Kristopher Michael Severance 17, from Fair Haven, Vt. who entered eternal life due to automobile accident on 22a in West Haven, VT on October 26, 2021 will be held August 19th. 2023 at 11:00 in Cedar Grove Cemetery Fair Haven, VT Cemetery Street Fair Haven, VT. A celebration of life will immediately follow at Kristopher's Grandmother's home Waneta Steves 46 Academy Street Fair Haven, Vt.
