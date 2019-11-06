Kurt A. Burdack KILLINGTON — Kurt A. Burdack, 68, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. His family will celebrate his life privately. Family and friends will meet at Killington Peak at a later date. He was born in Orange, NJ, on May 1, 1951, son of Arthur Walter Burdack and Bernadine Betty (Karg) Burdack. He grew up in Morris County, NJ, and graduated from Whippany Park High School. He raised his family in Ridgewood, NJ, for over 20 years. Strongly attracted to the spiritual life led by Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, Kurt attended and graduated with a B.S. from Maharishi University in Fairfield, Iowa. A-lifelong practitioner of transcendental meditation, Kurt qualified as a teacher and spread the benefits of this restorative method to family and friends. He recently traveled to India to learn about the culture from which this technique arose. Kurt liked to solve others’ problems and became a commercial real estate salesman for CBRE Inc in 1980. Good at building long-term relationships and trust with his clients, many considered Kurt a pioneer of tenant representation. He always placed the need of his clients before anything else. After 39 years at CBRE, Kurt retired in January as a senior vice president. Coworkers described him as optimistic, trustworthy, a stand-up man and a good listener. He was reliable and his big smile and wry humor will be greatly missed. Kurt loved well-engineered cars, rock music and skiing. He began regular trips to Killington in his 20s. He bought a house with a view of the mountain in 1980 and came up every time he could, vowing to reside here for retirement, which he did two years ago. He was happy with his life and friends in Vermont. Surviving are son Andrew Burdack, of New York City; daughter Olivia Burdack, of Wyckoff, NJ; a sister, Karen Burdack, of Azle, TX; and cousins Deborah Gioioso, of Red Bank, NJ, and Mark Burdack, of Warminster, PA. The family offers sincere appreciation to Rutland Regional Medical Center, University of Vermont Medical Center at Burlington and The Pines at Rutland, as well as all the many friends who assisted us during his illness. Kurt donated his organs and thus continues to help Vermonters in medical need. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Stroke Association or Maharishi Foundation USA Inc. charities. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
