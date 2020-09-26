Kyle Denali Boyce BRANDON — Kyle Denali Boyce, age 17, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Kyle was born in Rutland, March 27, 2003, to Crystal Braley. Kyle joined Dan and Debbie Boyce in October 2009, in foster care following 15 months at the Brattleboro Retreat. Kyle was adopted July 2012 as the son of Dan and Debra (Demgard) Boyce. Kyle received his early education at Neshobe Elementary School. He continued his studies at Sheldon Academy, VAC in Rutland. He enjoyed biking, skiing, horseback riding and bocce ball with Special Olympics. He was an avid collector of Matchbox Cars, Legos, Thomas the Train engines and stuffed animals, especially foxes. Lawn sales were a favorite weekend activity with a goal of filling his tool box and gathering Angels for Debbie. He is survived by his parents, Dan and Debbie Boyce of Brandon; his brothers, Gavin and Richard Preseau; sister-in-law Mary Fagnant; niece Brianna Preseau; and sister Angela Rupe; nephews and nieces, Mensur Korajkic, Aurianna, Karina and Donovan Smith, Alejandro Rupe, Tammy Camara, Taylor Boyce and Shelly Bevins. He also had many foster brothers and sisters. It is impossible to raise a child with complex needs like Kyle successfully without a community of people with love, compassion and endurance. We deeply appreciate the help Kyle received from medical professionals, educators, therapists, family, community members, bus drivers and even a few strangers. Thank you all for enriching Kyle's life and creating new squares in his Life Quilt. A "Celebration of Kyle's Life” will be held on Oct. 11, 2020, at Noon at Estabrook Field, Route 7 in Brandon. People will have an opportunity to share. Please join us afterwards for food and company onsite. Those wishing to pay their respects are asked to wear a face covering. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Kyle Boyce Memorial Fund, c/o Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home, 26 Franklin St., Brandon, VT 05733.
