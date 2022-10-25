Kyle Greene PROCTOR — In the summer of 2021 Kyle faced his biggest challenge in life, beating stage 4 cancer. He fought with grace, dignity and always thinking of others during his fight. He was surrounded by his family and close friends in his final days. While Friday the 13th is thought to be an unlucky day for most, for Kyle’s parents Bob and Rosemary Greene Friday, May 13th, 1988, was the luckiest day with his arrival. Kyle loved spending time making memories with his brothers and close friends. Vacations and camping trips to anywhere were his favorite adventures as a child and adult. Surviving him and with whom some of his best memories were made are his older brother William Spanos(Emma Harvey), who he would tag along with for mountain biking, snowboarding, and playing soccer. He enjoyed instilling a sense of learning, the gift of building/repairing computers and the appreciation of antique mopeds to his younger brother Cody Greene (Julie Greene). Kyle attended the Proctor school system where he had many friends, graduating in 2006. Kyle and his closest friends, Derek Blow, Kyle “KT” Thornton and Sam Davine could often be seen around town being boys-skateboarding, building forts and making music. His greatest accomplishment came in April 2021 with the birth of his son Roland Greene with his wife and companion of eleven years, Samantha (Morgan) Greene. His compassion, empathy and knack for teaching others were some of his greatest qualities. While he played soccer and baseball for the Proctor Phantoms, he did so to please his parents and find that camaraderie with his teammates. Kyle’s work ethic took him all over, from the hills of Killington, and the fields of California to the mountains of Lake Tahoe. Wherever he worked, people loved his personality, and he made friends almost immediately. Calling hours will be held from 12 pm to 1:30 pm on Tuesday Nov. 1, 2022 in the Clifford Funeral Home. A private service will follow. Family and friends are invited to the Hilltop Tavern in Pittsford VT from 3-5pm to share memories and celebrate the impact that Kyle had on us all. The family would like to thank the Doctors, Nurses and staff at Dana Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Tower 4A Oncology. Kyle made more visits to each facility than he liked, and he and his family knew that he had a special place in their hearts as well. In lieu of flowers please donate in Kyle’s name to Dana Farber Cancer Institute (Dr. Mark Awad) at http://danafarber.jimmyfund.org/goto/KyleGreene or you may donate by check to Dana Farber Cancer Institute at PO Box 849168 Boston, MA 02445 to help in the research and to find a cure for EGFR Lung Cancer and Leptomeningeal Disease. Please include EGFR Research and Kyle Greene in the memo of your check. Arrangements are under direction of Clifford Funeral Home.
