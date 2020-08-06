Kylee Jo Keith BURLINGTON — Kylee Jo Keith, 36, formerly of Pittsford died Aug. 1, 2020, at her residence. She was born Sept. 27, 1983, in Middlebury, the daughter of Joanne (Cook) and Joseph “Mike” Keith Jr., and grew up in Pittsford. Ms. Keith was employed by Keith’s II in the embroidery shop, Genesis Health Care as a LNA and Rutland Area Visiting Nurse Association. She was an artist and poet who enjoyed drawing and music. Survivors include her children, Bly and Kai; her mother of Rutland, and her father of Pittsford; a sister, Jade Atkinson of New York, and a brother, Jesse Keith of Rutland; two nieces, a nephew, several aunts, uncles and cousins. Private graveside service will be held. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Pittsford Fire Dept., 152 Pleasant St., Pittsford, VT 05763; or Pittsford First Response, P.O. Box 433, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by Barnard Funeral Home.
