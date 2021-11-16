L. Jeff Gilcris PROCTORSVILLE — L. Jeff Gilcris, 74, died Nov. 9, 2021. He was born Aug. 10, 1947, in Springfield, the son of Lester “Red” and Ruth (Barrows) Gilcris. He graduated in 1967 from Springfield High School. Mr. Gilcris married Betty Gilbert July 6, 1968. He was a carpenter and built many homes over the years. He enjoyed hunting season, camping, boating, sugaring or Sunday rides in the woods. Survivors include his children, Amy Turco, of Mount Holly, Martha Jewett, of Baltimore, Jeff “Gilly” Gilcris, of North Springfield; five grandchildren; a sister, Joyce Puhalla; an uncle, nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Gilcris was predeceased by his wife and three brothers, Richard, Larry and Douglas. Calling hours are from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield. The memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at St. James Methodist Church, followed by burial in Hillcrest Cemetery, both in Proctorsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Weathersfield Pathfinders, 138 Quarry Road, Weathersfield, VT 05151.
