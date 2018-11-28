L. Paul Durkee Jr. RUTLAND - Loren Paul Durkee Jr., 47, died unexpectedly Oct. 27, 2018, at his home as a result of a fire. He was born Feb. 25, 1971, in Rutland, the son of Loren Paul and Sharon (Wallace) Durkee Sr. Mr. Durkee was a painter at Giancola Construction. He was a musician and enjoyed hunting, fishing, the New York Giants and New York Yankees. Survivors include a brother, Michael Durkee, of Rutland; two sisters Kim Parker Cary, of Rutland, Lori LaCroix, of New Hampshire; two nieces and two nephews. He was predeceased by his parents. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
