L. Samuel Miller WATERBURY CENTER — L. Samuel (Sam) Miller of Waterbury Center, died at home on Friday, August 19, 2022, following declining health. He was born in New York City on December 27, 1930, to Mary Mitchell Miller and Lloyd Samuel Miller. He grew up in Bound Brook and North Branch, New Jersey. The family moved to Weston, VT, in 1947. On March 3, 1962, he married Mary Pietryka of West Rutland, who survives him along with their three sons and their spouses: Ted Miller (Karen), Colorado; Mitchell Miller (Addie), Montana; And Steve Miller (Robin) Colchester. He has two grandchildren who he adores: Nico Miller (Montana) and Marybeth Miller (Colchester). Sam and Mary celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in March. He is survived by his brother Peter Miller, the Pietryka family in-laws and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Hilary Chalmers. Sam graduated from Burr & Burton Academy in Manchester, VT where he was Class President for two years. He received his BA from the University of Portland, Oregon and Masters in Political Science at UVM where he also coached the alpine ski team. He served in the Army from August 1954 to May, 1956. From 1959 to 1962 he served as Executive Director of the VT Democratic Party. During that time Vermont elected its first Democratic Governor. In 2017 he and Mary received the David W. Curtis Award from the Democratic State Committee. He worked in the printing and publishing industry, working for the Lane Press for 13 years. He had a second career with John Deere Life Insurance before becoming a self-employed insurance agent. He also served as Service Officer for the Waterbury American Legion. Sam had a lifelong interest in history, politics, outdoor activities and was an avid skier, fisherman and hunter, the love of which he passed on to his sons. He was a longtime member, woodland steward and board member of the Vermont Woodlands Association, where he served as Treasurer for nearly a decade. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Andrew’s Church in Waterbury on Friday, August 26, at 11 a.m. Burial will be in the family plot in Weston, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Vermont Woodland Association, PO Box 26, Rupert, VT 05768.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.