Lana L. Fink SPRINGFIELD — Lana L. Fink passed away with family at her side on March 23, 2023 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer. Lana was born in Englewood, New Jersey on February 24, 1940, the second of three daughters born to Reginald and Gertrude (Schaub) Davis. She spent her formative years in Orford, New Hampshire and Fairlee, Vermont and graduated from Bradford Academy. Lana was predeceased by her parents, her son Tom Kinghorn, her grandson Tommy, her first husband, Guy Kinghorn and her sister Sandra DePetrillo. Lana is survived by her husband, Melvin Fink of Springfield, her daughter Jackie Kinghorn of Brookfield, Grandson Tim Lauren of Ludlow, Granddaughters Kristi Ehlers and husband Andrew of Brookfield, Britney Coolidge of Vergennes, Rebecca Coolidge of Colchester, also her Great Grandchildren Wesley Ehlers, Bryson Ehlers, Julianna Stokes, Remington Austin, Sawyer Austin and her stepchildren E.J. Fink and Stephanie Fink and her step grandchildren Schuyler Barg, Max Fink and Sadie Fink and her sister Barbara Sargent together with nieces and nephews. Lana taught in the Fairlee and Chester schools. She obtained a Paralegal Degree and practiced in her husband’s Law Office for 30 years. Fellow educators, administrators, clients, friends and family as well as everyone who ever encountered or knew Lana cared for and took a shine to her. Anyone who met Lana quickly became fond of her due, in part, to her empathetic ear and non-judgmental understanding. She was a wonderful listener and could converse with people at any level. She had an infectious laugh. Lana was the most selfless, giving and caring person. She never expected anything in return. Lana truly enjoyed: the times spent oceanside at South Hutchinson Island, Florida; harvesting apples from the trees at her residence and making apple pies and cider; hostessing family dinners on holidays and other celebrations and her annual July 4th Bash; painting in watercolor and acrylics, the recipients of her annual hand painted cards treasure their works of art; playing parlor games and cards with family and friends, she could make short work of the most challenging crypto quote; a filet mignon with a glass of wine at home or any one of the traditional steakhouses up and down the east coast. Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 31st from 6pm-8pm at Davis Memorial Chapel, 99 Summer Street, Springfield. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date. Lana was a patron of St. Jude’s Hospital, Make a Wish Foundation and Wounded Warriors. In lieu of flowers, contributions made in her memory may be sent to any of the charities.
