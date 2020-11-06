Lance Paul Meade BRANDON — Lance Paul Meade, 82 years of wisdom, passed at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at home in Brandon, Vermont. Four years ago, he beat cancer; this time, it snuck up on him. He faced it with dignity and grace which defined Lance, to those who knew him. Lance was born in New York City, Sept. 13, 1938, to Paul Arnold Meade and Juliette (Mueller) Meade. He was an only child and grew up in Greenwich, Connecticut. At a very early age, he showed signs of singular thought and leadership. Upon reading about the Baha’i Faith, he convinced his parents to take him to a gathering and the whole family converted to follow the teachings of Baha’u’llah. The message of ‘mankind is one’ resonated with the family and especially, Lance. He joined the Boy Scouts of America and took the Scouts pledge to service seriously. Lance was a Life Scout. An early story he was proud of, that showed his courage, was as a pre-teen, he travelled by himself on the train into NYC, to buy the best lightweight two-man tent available, an Abercrombie Camp Explorer tent, not to be confused with Abercrombie & Fitch Co. tents. Carrying the outdoor ethic his whole life, as a teenager when his family moved to Burlington, Vermont, he took up a trap line and bought a marsh boat. That boat is in his barn to this day, although I doubt it still floats. Following his love of the outdoors, he pursued and became a geologist, not simply just a geologist, but a world-renowned geologist respected for his knowledge and experience with dimension stone marble and granite, primarily. Lance worked on a list of interesting projects that spanned the globe. One of these was the restoration of the Washington Monument. His task was to match the quality and grade of marble used on the building’s structure. There are so many stories about Lance. He used to watch for submarines in the harbor with his buddies during WWII; learned to sail on the Long Island Sound with the Sea Scouts. He loved art and was talented in his creations in his early life. Lance was also known as a strong voice for those in need. He spoke at the United Nations on behalf of his religion and fellow believers. He spoke at the Vermont State House on behalf of the disabled. He was a beloved mentor for over 60 years to fellow Baha’is in New England. He began entrepreneurial ventures before it was fashionable with his company, Geo-Mapping of Pittsford, had global clients and projects. He did not endeavor to be a wealthy man monetarily, he endeavored to be a man of dignity and grace and help his family, friends and fellow man. He succeeded with a wealth of connections, of people who called him father, friend, mentor and husband. Lance graduated from Burlington High School class of 1956 and from the University of Vermont in 1960. He was a teacher, a geologist, a small business owner. Participating in community, he was active in the Lions Club of Pittsford and later, as a mentor to young men in the Vermont jail system who needed an advocate and a coach. Lance often picked up hitchhikers and reveled in the stories of connection to place and time. Pursuing his passion for history, he collected and recanted many stories of the Green Mountain region, which he loved so dearly. Lance especially enjoyed sharing these stories with his grandchildren. Lance is survived by a stepsister, Carol Casey of Duchesne, Utah. Lance is survived by his wife of 59½ years, Mary-Joyce (LaBelle) Meade, whom he met at Burlington High School after she hit him with a snowball because he didn’t notice her in fourth period art class. They together raised a family of four children: Tory-Ann (Meade) Torres and husband Luis of Burlington, Vermont; Andrea Ellen Meade of Hoosick Falls, New York; Allison Louise (Meade) Kruczek and husband Michael of Beaver, Pennsylvania; and Justin Lance Mead of Loveland, Colorado, yes, Mead not Meade, but that’s a different story, one of so many. Lance is survived by 10 grandchildren, in order of appearance: Mariella Torres, Christopher Kruczek and wife Aimee, Nicholas Kruczek, Emily Torres, Kate Kruczek Araujo and husband Diego, Erika Torres, Ellen Kruczek, Phalen Mead, Benjamin Kruczek and Joshua Kruczek. Lance has two great-grandchildren, Madeleine and Isaac. Due to COVID-19, we ask everyone to social distance and mask as appropriate. Graveside service will be Saturday, Nov. 7, at 12 noon, in Pine Hill Cemetery just north of Brandon, Vermont, on Route 7. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
