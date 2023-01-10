Larry F. Carrara SHREWSBURY — Larry Frances Carrara, 85, passed away after a lengthy illness on January 4, 2023. He was born in Rutland, Vermont on July 9 1937, the son of Bennie Carrara and Frances Elizabeth (Bunnell) Carrara Larry retired from GE in Rutland and is best remembered for a visit from a lovesick moose (Josh) that was attracted to one of his heifer cows (Jessica) and spent 76 days on the farm. The relationship captured the attention of people from all around the world and brought tens of thousands of people to Larry’s farm to see the animal romance in action. Larry memorialized the love story between Josh and the heifer by writing the book, “A Moose For Jessica.” One of his favorite pastimes was when Larry and Lila would enjoy riding the back roads, evenings counting deer and wildlife. He also managed the OWL's CLUB in Ludlow and was known as Mr. Country, back in the day. Larry was Justice of the peace and cemetery commissioner for the town of Shrewsbury. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Lila (Woodard) Carrara; his children, Lila Boucher and her husband Pete of Hampden, Maine; Tom Carrara and his wife Kathy of Shrewsbury; Rick Carrara and his wife Deb of Rutland; Bennie Carrara and his wife Laurie of Shrewsbury and a special daughter-in-law Dianne Carrara of Rutland as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends Arrangements are being made by Clifford Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
