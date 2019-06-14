Larry G. Sudlow DANBY — A memorial for Larry Sudlow will be held at Larry's home on Sunday, July 28 from 2 - 4 p.m. at 1870 Scottsville Road, Danby, Vermont. Come for the whole time or just put in a brief appearance, say a few words about Larry, or not, sign the guestbook and/or write something, or not — everything is optional, but the presence of Larry's many friends will be sincerely welcomed by his family. Wear casual, comfortable shoes because parking will be in a (mowed) field behind the house. There will be wine, soft drinks, and snacks. For questions or directions: 802-446-2370
